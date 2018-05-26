Red Cross Red Crescent Response to Population Influx in Bangladesh: One Window Framework (February 2018)

This framework illustrates an inclusive approach to the Federation-wide humanitarian response to the population movement from Rakhine state, in Myanmar, to Bangladesh, as well as the role of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Movement-wide coordination.

FOREWORD TO THE ONE WINDOW FRAMEWORK

Since the last quarter of 2016 people have fled violence in Rakhine state, Myanmar, and crossed the border to seek shelter in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh; adding to the people who were already sheltering there having fled Rakhine state in successive waves of exodus over previous decades. There was a sharp increase in the number of people arriving after 25 August 2017, bringing the total number of displaced people in the area to more than one million by midFebruary 2018. The scale and speed of the displacement and the severe vulnerability of many of those displaced has created one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the Asia Pacific region in decades.

To date, the focus of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Movement partners, among other humanitarian actors, has been on life-saving assistance and stabilising the humanitarian environment. After five months of significant and coordinated effort between the government of Bangladesh (including the coordination role given to the military bodies), the humanitarian community, host communities and the displaced communities, the settlements have improved. However, the fact remains that almost all displaced people still live in inadequate, overcrowded conditions and in a context of significant humanitarian needs and in a geographical area prone to different hazards - still entirely dependent on outside humanitarian assistance. This dependency exists in what is very likely to become a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

Looking forward

This framework is premised upon an inclusive approach towards the significant humanitarian footprint of the Federation-wide humanitarian response in the camps and settlements, the state of Movement-wide coordination, and the host National Society role, based on the Principle of Unity of the BDRCS in providing more than 200,000 people with relief while scaling up access to health services, water, sanitation, psychosocial support, shelter as well as greater protection from violence through effective community engagement.

It also provides a direction for the two years to come to ensure continuity of these services, including in protecting human dignity, while providing more robust support to the host communities and enabling displaced population to be more self-reliant and not only passive recipients of aid. It takes a longer-term lens to adapt the response to immediate risks and possible scenarios – including those related to the extreme meteorological events that could have catastrophic impact – as well as ways to strengthen more localised and sustainable response capabilities through the BDRCS which has been active before the crisis and will continue to be there as long as needed with the support of its partners.

Finally, the framework establishes a stronger foundation for a well-coordinated response within the Red Cross and Red Crescent network as well as with external actors, including the United Nations. It is also very much a framework to enable compliance with highest accountability standards to the communities we serve and to the partners that have entrusted the Red Cross Red Crescent to rise to the challenges and to demonstrate principled humanitarian action and capacity to turn commitments into tangible results.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society

Md. Feroz Salah Uddin

Secretary General

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Azmat Ulla

Head of IFRC Country Office