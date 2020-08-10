Realizing the pandemic risk, youth groups are taking action in the community

OCHA Global Focus Model reported that Bangladesh is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. It is most prone to climate and environmental risks. Disasters, medium or large, inflict on human migration, decreased agricultural production, malnutrition, infectious-water and vector-borne diseases. They also cause damages to basic services, hindering children’s access to their school, disrupting their access to food, water supply, healthcare and education. This can translate into higher dropout rates, lower academic achievements and a decline in familial care and increased neglect, abuse and violence. Girls especially are more at risk to gender-based violence in times of crisis. Girls with disability are at greater risks.

Our project, the Strengthening Community Resilience to Disaster through Safe Schools Initiative (SCRSSI) works in Kurigram district, a place affected by multi-hazards. Drought, thunderstorms, earthquake, river erosion and flash floods impoverish the community and aggravate their socio-economic vulnerability. Team has worked with a number of youth groups to build their capacity in school safety to create a resilient community. In a testing time like the COVID-19 pandemic, youth groups have their initiative to campaign on the pandemic prevention.