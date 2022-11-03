Rapid Nutrition Assessment - Pekua Upazila - Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh - April 5 - 7, 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Malnutrition among children under five is of concern in Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh Demographic Health Survey (BDHS) 2014 report, 30% of children under the age of 5 are stunted, 14% are wasted, and 33% are underweight, while Infant and Young Child feeding (IYCF) indicators are most often poor. Multiple initiatives are in place in the country to improve the situation, with health and nutrition services at the heart of public health concern.

Since May 2017, ACF is implementing inpatient management of acute malnutrition through Upazila Health Complex in response to the cyclone Mora. However, there is no baseline nutritional data to inform the malnutrition situation of Pekua Upazila. Therefore, Action Against Hunger planned to implement a Rapid Nutrition Assessment in Pekua Upazila following rapid SMART survey methodology to achieve the desired outcomes of the survey.

This Nutrition Rapid SMART assessment was implemented from 5-7 April, 2019 and provides baseline data for Pekua Upazila. A total of 300 households were selected following Rapid SMART methodology with a 251 eligible children and 328 women of reproductive were included for anthropometric measurement. The data was analysed using ENA for SMART software (July 2015) and CDC calculator and EPI Info software.