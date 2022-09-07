Rapid Nutrition Assessment in Flood Affected Areas: Sylhet and Sunamganj District - 23-26 August 2022

Summary

During May- June 2022, flash flood hit five districts of northeast Bangladesh, among which Sylhet and Sunamganj were severely impacted. The needs and preliminary impact assessment conducted by Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG) in June 2022 reported that most of the flood-affected communities are facing hunger, scarcity of basic services, safe drinking water and experiencing distress in terms of physical, social, and emotional aspects. The nutrition status among children under 5 years, pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were also expected to be deteriorated due to adverse effect of flash flood.

Therefore, ACF in partnership with National Nutrition Services (NNS), MoHFW and UNICEF conducted Rapid Nutritional Assessment (RNA) in Sylhet and Sunamganj District. The assessment included two unions of Gowainghat Upazilas under Sylhet District and two unions of Chhatak Upazila under Sunamganj District. The assessment was supported by World Vision, BRAC and Global Unnayan Seba Sangstha (GUSS).

This document presents the key findings from this survey which set out to determine nutrition status (e.g. wasting/acute malnutrition, stunting and underweight) of children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women (PLWs).The assessment collected data included: household demography, anthropometry, diarrhoea and health seeking behaviours, infant and young child feeding practices (IYCF).

For any query, please contact

Md. Lalan Miah, Advisor and Chairperson-Nutrition Sector AIM TWG,

Surveillance Head of Department- ACF

Email: surhod@bd-actionagainsthunger.org