Rapid Nutrition Assessment in Fash flood affected areas - Most affected 4 Unions of Gowainghat and Chattak Upazila Syleht and Sunamganj district, Bangladesh August 2022 - Final Survey Report

1.1 Description of the study location and population

Bangladesh is divided into 8 Divisions (Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barisal, Rangpur and Mymensingh) which are then divided into 64 Districts comprising 492 Sub districts/Upazilas.

During the week of 15th May 2022, the northeast part of Bangladesh experienced a flash flood which further coincides with heavy rainfall in that areas. The flash flood hit five districts of northeast Bangladesh, among which Sylhet and Sunamganj were severely impacted.

The needs and preliminary impact assessment conducted in June 2022 reported that most of the flood-affected communities are facing hunger, scarcity of basic services and experiencing distress in terms of physical, social, and emotional aspects. Based on this prioritization from the survey regarding the immediate needs of the basic key services, their related sectors were prioritized according to Sphere Handbook: WASH (drinking water supply), Food Security & Livelihood (food package – rice, lentils, oil, etc.), shelter (repair and maintenance of shelter) and health including reproductive health and hygiene facilities for adolescent girls and women. These overall losses disproportionately impacted on women, adolescent girls, children, and other vulnerable groups. Besides, based on the contextualized INFORM Risk Index, the composite impact vulnerability and response capacity analysis, the top ten priority geographic areas (Upazilas) are (in priority order)– Zakiganj, Dowarabazar, Gowainghat, Chhatak, Jaintapur,

Companiganj, Shantiganj, Dakshin Surma, Kalmakanda, and Bishwambarpur.

During this time, Health Emergency Operation centre has recorded a total of 349 Acute Watery Diarrhoea cases and the number of cases may increase with potential malnutrition consequences for the affected population. Although there was no age segregated data, experience from past flood emergency demonstrated that children were the most diarrhoeal affected age group in this country.

It was also assumed that due to poor access to health facilities of the population in flood affected zones, the nutrition status of the population was likely to further deteriorate and might result in increased mortality if nutritional treatment is not made available on a timely manner.

Therefore, National Nutrition Services requested ACF to conduct a Rapid Nutritional Assessment (RNA) in Sylhet and Sunamganj District in order to provide data quickly to enable appropriate response (compared to a full SMART survey which is lengthier and requires more resources). The rapid SMART survey included two unions of Gowainghat Upazilas under Sylhet District and two unions of Chhatak Upazila (sub-district) under Sunamganj District. Below is the summary of survey geographic area and populations.