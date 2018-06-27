27 Jun 2018

Rapid Care Analysis in a Rapid-Onset Emergency: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (260.84 KB)Summary
preview
Download PDF (853.51 KB)Full report

This analysis looks at unpaid care work patterns in both Rohingya and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The aim is to recognize the care work done by women and find ways of reducing or redistributing this work. The analysis examines the level of acceptance for sharing care responsibilities, as well as the differences in care work between host and Rohingya communities. Overall, findings from the RCA show that the vast majority of care work is conducted by women across both groups. On average, women perform 70 hours of care work a week and men do 11 hours, with firewood and water collection being the most difficult tasks. Recommendations from the analysis include provision of water containers for water storage; opportunities for home-based income-generating activities for the Rohingya community; advocacy for improved water networks in the host community; and environmentally friendly firewood replacements, among others. This will ensure reduction and redistribution of care work and lead to improved programmes, with potential for women’s empowerment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.