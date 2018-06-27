Rapid Care Analysis in a Rapid-Onset Emergency: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

This analysis looks at unpaid care work patterns in both Rohingya and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The aim is to recognize the care work done by women and find ways of reducing or redistributing this work. The analysis examines the level of acceptance for sharing care responsibilities, as well as the differences in care work between host and Rohingya communities. Overall, findings from the RCA show that the vast majority of care work is conducted by women across both groups. On average, women perform 70 hours of care work a week and men do 11 hours, with firewood and water collection being the most difficult tasks. Recommendations from the analysis include provision of water containers for water storage; opportunities for home-based income-generating activities for the Rohingya community; advocacy for improved water networks in the host community; and environmentally friendly firewood replacements, among others. This will ensure reduction and redistribution of care work and lead to improved programmes, with potential for women’s empowerment.