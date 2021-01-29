Rapid assessment round 2: Needs and vulnerabilities of internal and international return migrants in Bangladesh (August - September 2020)

As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged globally, migrant workers, both internationally and within Bangladesh, found themselves facing a new set of challenges and vulnerabilities. With limited access to income-generating activities, social services, healthcare systems, and social support networks, many have opted to return home. During August and September 2020, IOM, supported by the European Union under the regional program REMAP, along with the NPM team based in Cox’s Bazar, completed data collection on the needs and vulnerabilities of international and internal Bangladeshi migrant returnees.The following report focuses on the demographic and socio-economic profile of the returnees, their livelihoods and employment, their migration and return experiences and practices, and their economic and social challenges and aspirations.