26 Jun 2018

Rakhine Violence: Thai Red Cross to Deploy Medical Unit to Cox’s Bazar

Report
from Thai Red Cross
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original

The Thai Red Cross Society is preparing a medical unit to be sent to treat displaced people as well as locals in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. At the initiative of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka, an assessment team was dispatched to Cox’s Bazar from 4-7 June 2018.

The TRCS assessment team—led by Mr. Sawanit Kongsiri (Assistant Secretary General for External Relations) and consisting of TRCS medical personnel—assessed the medical needs and located the areas where the medical unit deployment would be of utmost benefit. The team surveyed altogether 5 health facilities in Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Teknaf, and Ukhia. Additionally, the team met with representatives from relevant organizations such as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and the BDRCS; all of whom graciously welcomed the deployment plan and offered their support.

At the suggestion of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka, the TRCS is initially set to deploy the medical unit in late August, focusing on mother and child health care which will serve the most vulnerable group among the displaced people.

