Rainfall and river situation summary as on June 10, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Ganges-Padma and the major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin except kushiyara in the North-Eastern region are in falling trend.

The Rivers in the South-Eastern hill basin rising rapidly.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue falling in next 48 hours.

According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and South-Eastern regions of Bangladesh and adjoining Indian states in next 24 to 48 hours.

The major rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin may continue to rise in next 48 hours and as a result, places of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong and Bandarban may experience short duration flash flood.