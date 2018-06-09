Rainfall and river situation summary as on June 09, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in falling trend.

The major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region are in falling trend.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue falling in next 72 hours.

The major rivers of Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region may fall in next 24 hours.

According to information of Numerical Weather Prediction Model of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the South-Eastern region of Bangladesh in next 24 to 48 hours.