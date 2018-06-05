Rainfall and river situation summary as on June 05, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in falling trend, while the major rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin are in rising trend.

Most of the major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region are in falling trend, except the Khowai river which is in rising trend.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue falling in next 72 hours.