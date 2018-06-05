05 Jun 2018

Rainfall and river situation summary as on June 05, 2018

from Government of Bangladesh
Published on 05 Jun 2018
OUTLOOK

  • The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in falling trend, while the major rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin are in rising trend.

  • Most of the major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region are in falling trend, except the Khowai river which is in rising trend.

  • The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue falling in next 72 hours.

  • The major rivers of Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region may remain steady in next 24 hours.

