In the race to get jabs into arms, UNICEF has now delivered more than 100 million COVID-fighting vaccines to Bangladesh

DHAKA, 28 December 2021– The arrival today of 20.46 million doses of vaccines from China means that since June 2021, UNICEF has delivered over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines, from multiple WHO-approved manufacturers to Bangladesh. This latest shipment is part of a cost-sharing agreement between the Government of Bangladesh, Asian Development Bank and UNICEF.

The 100 million vaccines delivered so far also includes over 50 million doses that UNICEF has delivered to Bangladesh under the COVAX facility. The Government of Bangladesh has also received large quantities of vaccines through bilateral agreements in addition to the vaccines delivered by UNICEF.

Today's delivery of vaccines is a welcome boost for Bangladesh’s efforts to achieve its target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the total population by June 2022. As of 26 December 2021, 28.44 per cent of Bangladesh’s total population had been vaccinated with a second dose.

“The clearest way out of this pandemic is vaccine equity and boosting vaccination rates globally. Getting vaccines from manufacturers and into recipients’ arms in every corner of Bangladesh as quickly as possible is critical,” said Mr Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.

UNICEF has been organizing the international transportation of COVID-19 vaccines and supplies for the COVAX Facility since February 2021, in what is the largest, most complex logistical operation in the history of immunization.

“Getting the vaccines to Bangladesh is only the first part of the battle. Safely delivering them the last mile to the communities that need them most is equally as important, and we salute the Government of Bangladesh and partner organizations who make this possible,” Mr Yett said.

About COVAX

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the ACT-Accelerator. It is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, the World Bank, Civil Society Organisations and others. COVAX is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are rapidly available worldwide to economies of all financial means.

