QRCS's Medical Mission to Bangladesh Performs Eight Catheterization Operations on Day One [EN/AR]

February 17th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has sent a medical team to Dhaka, Bangladesh, to conduct the 12th edition of its annual cardiac catheterization programme for poor children with congenital heart problems.

This is the first of 23 medical missions planned by QRCS for 2018, including cardiac catheterization for children, open-heart surgery, eye camps, etc. These missions would cover 13 countries in Asia and Africa.

Hosted by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Military Hospital in Dhaka, the mission's total budget is QR 667,752, raised from the donations of Qatari benevolent individuals.

A reception ceremony was held for the delegation at NICVD, which they visit for the second time in almost a year. They met with Professor ABM Abdus-Salam, Head of Pediatric Cardiology Department, Mohamed Habibur-Rahman Khan, Acting Minister of Health, and senior doctors and managers. Mr. Khan thanked the State of Qatar and QRCS for their second visit to Bangladesh, which has more than 400,000 children with heart problems. "Compared to this huge number, we have only six cardiac centers. Most cases are routinely referred to NICVD," he explained.

"My ministry is willing to offer all facilitations for the medical missions from Qatar," he added. "We appreciate the efforts of QRCS to help the Rohingya refugees in my country. Yet, the issue is beyond our capacity".

Prof. Abdus-Salam underlined the high cost of such procedures, which cannot be afforded by the households of patients in a mostly poor country.

Ahmed Al-Khulaifi, head of QRCS's delegation, stated, "We are grateful for your outstanding hospitality. This is a humanitarian duty towards our Bengali brothers and sisters. Your staff are part of this noble endeavor, which we hope will be an extraordinary success".

Dr. Mohamed T. Noaman, Pediatric Cardiology Consultant at St. Joseph Medical Center, Houston, Texas, the US, said he is happy to work again in Bangladesh. "This time, the number of patients is almost double," he pointed out. "We have three new members to the team from Qatar, the US, and Palestine. This year, we are going to work at two medical facilities at the same time".

On the first day, eight ill children (aging 1-8) were operated, the first of whom was Zinaat, a two-year-old, while Taiba (4) was trying to calm herself with recitation of the Quran.

More children are still on the list for treatment of atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD), and patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). These defects are to be repaired using a 'heart cath'. The current episode of the cardiac catheterization programme will last till 25 February. Over its 14 years, the project has already been implemented in seven countries (Sudan, Syria, Gaza, Mauritania, Morocco, Jordan, and Bangladesh), benefiting 425 children in total.

END

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian charitable organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) in Geneva, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 189 national societies. QRCS is also a member of several Gulf, Arab, and Islamic assemblies, such as: the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Secretariat-General of the Arab Organization of Red Crescent and Red Cross. In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts, a role that distinguishes it from other local charitable or philanthropic organizations.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. As a reflection of its long-standing accomplishments and credibility, QRCS's Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Maadheed, is former Vice-President of the IFRC.

Qatar Red Crescent works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles:

Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

For more information about Qatar Red Crescent, please contact Mr. Fareed Adnan, Head of Media Affairs, Communication Department, Tel.: +974 5583 7338, email: fareed@qrcs.org.qa.

Or you can visit our website: www.qrcs.org.qa, or like and follow our social media pages:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/QatarRedCrescent

Twitter/ Instgram: @QRCS

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/qatar-red-crescent