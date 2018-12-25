25 Dec 2018

QRCS treats 286 patients in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 25 Dec 2018
© Qatar Red Crescent Society
December 25th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded its medical convoy to Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, with 36 surgeries and 250 patients treated over six days.

During the celebrations of Qatar National Day 2018, the medical delegation visited the Rohingya refugee camps, the public field hospital, and QRCS's clinics.

The convoy covered the costs of transportation for patients to and from the hospital, medical examinations, surgeries, and post-procedure care.
Earlier this year, another medical convoy was sent to Bangladesh, where it treated 145 cases.

The medical delegation comprised physicians from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Sidra Medicine, including Dr. Abdullah R. Al-Naimi, Consultant of Urology and QRCS Board Member, Dr. Ambika Anand, Consultant of General Surgery, Dr. Jawhara H. Al-Qahtani, General Surgeon, Dr. Osama Ali, anesthesiologist, and Dr. Muthana Al-Salihi, Pediatric Surgeon, as well as two nurses from QRCS's Workers Health Centers.

At a closing ceremony held by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS),
Mohamed Abo Alkalam, Director of the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), said, "Having a medical delegation from QRCS here is something highly appreciated. As you know, the humanitarian situation is increasingly difficult, and the scarce resources are shared by Rohingya refugees and local community. We hope to see more such interventions from all humanitarian partners, notably Qatari charities, to help more vulnerable people with diverse sustainable projects. We are there to offer all support".

Dr. Al-Naimi stated, "This exceptional success was possible only with the efforts of physicians, nurses, hospital management, QRCS and BDRCS coordinators, and donors. We are keen to go on with this noble work, which lasts in the well-being of the patients, and in the Divine rewards for everyone who contributed to this. The future medical convoys will be better, larger in scope, and more beneficial. I'd like to thank the staff of the Embassy of Qatar in Dhaka for their nonstop support".

Abdullah (4) is a Rohingya kid with hernia. His father described the medical convoy as a Blessing from God, as he had no money to pay for the surgery for his son. The journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh was extremely horrible, he added, especially as he had to carries his old parents as well.

Another patient, Seif Mohamed (40), had cysts in the neck and legs, which prevented him from working normally for years. Following the removal of the cysts, he was happy for leaving the hospital and being able to earn his living again.

His nephew, who accompanied him during the treatment period, kept looking for the physician to thank him and QRCS for their help.

