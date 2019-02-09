QRCS provides winterization aid for 8,000 Bangladeshis [EN/AR]

February 9th, 2019 ― Doha: In response to the current extreme cold wave in Bangladesh, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated a project to provide winterization non-food items for the affected households.

The QR 114,000 project is coordinated with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Over one month, the personnel of QRCS’s representation mission in Bangladesh are distributing a total of 8,000 blankets in Rajshahi City, western Bangladesh.

This aid is estimated to help more than 8,000 people, mainly children, women, patients, senior citizens, and persons with disability.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed with BDRCS to take part in selecting the beneficiaries, procuring the supplies from the local market, and co-distributing the blankets.

The target areas are those inaccessible where no humanitarian aid had been delivered.

The northern and northwestern parts of country are undergoing an unprecedented cold wave that has so far claimed 27 lives, including 23 children, mostly in Rajshahi. Another 137 children were referred to hospitals for cold-related health problems.

QRCS already has a winterization drive in progress in nine countries – Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, and Turkey. A total of QR 14 million worth of winterization aid is planned to reach out to more than 225,000 beneficiaries.