QRCS Provides Food, Nonfood Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

May 14th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a relief project for the Rohingya refugees who fled the violence in Rakhine, Myanmar, to Bangladesh.

A total of 2,000 households (12,000 people) benefited from food and nonfood aid worth $37,800 (nearly QR 138,000), donated by a benevolent Qatari who requested anonymity.

Over the past two months, QRCS's relief personnel in Bangladesh distributed supplementary food parcels and cooking fuel at Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar City.

The overall objective of the project was to improve the living conditions of refugees. To that end, 2,000 food parcels were distributed, containing basic provisions that are supplementary to the World Food Programme's (WFP) food items. These distributions would ensure food security for the beneficiaries and reduce malnutrition risks among children, women, and elderly people.

At the same time, 2,000 parcels of cooking fuel were distributed. It was manufactured from recycled rice byproducts, which is widely cultivated in the area. This will replace the firewood currently used by the refugees, thus protecting the environment and preserving the area's vegetation.

The whole work was done in partnership with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), through a joint action plan to coordinate the responsibilities as follows: field assessment to select beneficiaries, a public tender to procure relief material, delivery vouchers for beneficiaries, and inspections of aid packaging sites to ensure quality.

Earlier this year, QRCS implemented a $500,000 extended intervention funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), which secured shelter, food, nonfood, water, and sanitation aid for 19,000 households (114,000 people).

