QRCS provides eye health care for refugees, community in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

June 5th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated a new project to provide anti-blindness medical care for eye diseases in Bangladesh, both at the camps of Myanmar refugees in Cox’s Bazar and the host local community.

With a budget of $134,823 (or around QR 492,100), the 14-month project is executed in collaboration with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).

The purpose of the project is to provide the refugee and local communities with access to high quality eye health care and increase the curability of eyesight problems. To that end, QRCS secure medical examinations and medications at seven health centers for one year, each receiving an average of 15-20 patients per day during week days. Also, QRCS seeks to build the capacity of medical and technical staff at the target health centers, particularly in relation to ophthalmology. Under the project, 250 patients will undergo cataract procedures.

In order to promote community awareness among the refugees and locals, a program of field visits will be implemented to inform the public about eye health, identify cases with eye diseases, and give advising and health education.

The last component of the project is to support the system of referral to specialized hospitals, for more advanced diagnosis and treatment services when needed.

It is estimated that the project will cover up to 424,000 beneficiaries, including 27,720 patients to be treated at health centers, 250 to be operated in the eye, and 396,000 to attend field awareness-raising sessions held by well-trained volunteers.

Together with its Bangladesh counterpart, QRCS is recruiting and training the staff and procuring the medical equipment and supplies to be used under the project, which will last until June 2022.

