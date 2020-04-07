QRCS protects refugee camps in Bangladesh against Coronavirus [EN/AR]

April 7th, 2020 ― Doha: In response to the global Coronavirus outbreak, the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh works together with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and other National Societies operating in Bangladesh to protect the population and the Myanmar refugees. A humanitarian intervention was launched to help 106 health workers and 1,800 families (10,800 individuals) at refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. There are plans to increase the number of beneficiaries, in cooperation with the partners. QRCS’s mission took part in all the coordination and urgent meetings of the Movement, whether nationwide or refugee-focused, to keep updated about the situation and ensure effective response under the national preparedness and response plan of the Government of Bangladesh. They work closely with BDRCS to secure the medical supplies for medical professionals at camps, including masks, gloves, ventilators, sanitizers, oxygen tanks, etc. In coordination with the health authorities, QRCS and BDRCS are considering the possibility of creating a 20-bed quarantine section at the QRCS-operated field hospital, with technical support from IFRC and the World Health Organization (WHO). At the health centers of Camps 19 and E8, the staff was divided into two shifts, to reduce the workforce on duty as per the instructions of the competent authorities. All the preventive measures were taken to regulate and reduce the number of patients at clinics. Currently, QRCS is preparing to distribute food parcels to thousands of affected families. All the resources of QRCS health centers at Camps 19 and E8 and the field hospital at Camp 7 were mobilized for any emergency. QRCS medical professionals and staff were provided with personal protection equipment (PPE). They received training in the following topics: Early Warning, Alert and Response in Emergencies (EWARs), COVID-19 Surveillance Orientation, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), and Epidemic Control and Disease Prevention. Out of a target of 50, 35 community-based health and first aid (CBHFA) workers from other organizations were trained and guided in relation to Coronavirus. QRCS’s 56 CBHFA workers have made field visits to 1,100 families, held 154 public sessions, and distributed informative fliers to raise awareness against Coronavirus. The target is 1,800 families and 300 public sessions.