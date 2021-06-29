QRCS, KRCS sign pact to improve shelter, health care services for refugees in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

June 29th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to execute a project to improve the shelter and health care services provided at the Myanmar refugee camps in Bangladesh.

With an estimated 834,000 beneficiaries, 6,000 of whom will benefit from shelter activities and 828,000 from primary health care and community health services, the new project has a budget of $3 million, co-funded by QRCS and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The agreement was signed by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, QRCS Secretary-General, and Dr. Hilal Musaed Al-Sayer, President of KRCS. The project will be executed in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh, in collaboration with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).

It is aimed at improving the living conditions and providing life-saving aid for those displaced from Myanmar. To that end, 1,200 shelters will be constructed in three phases: 500, 400, and 300, respectively. In addition, two mosques or social centers will be constructed, to enable the beneficiaries to perform their religious practices and social activities in a safe environment.

To ensure adequate accommodation at the new shelters, the project will meet the basic needs of the refugee families, by distributing 1,200 nonfood kits such as kitchenware, straw mats, and solar lights. This will take three phases as well.

Another focus of the project is to secure integrated health care for poor families, whether the refugees or local community. Three health centers at camps will be supported with health and administrative professionals, medical and technical capacity-building, and operation for 24 months. Each center has a capacity of 60-70 visitors per day, and the centers work five days a week.

Moreover, the project pays attention to enhancing the system of referral to specialized hospitals and health centers for critical cases. Community health teams will make field health education visits, to raise health awareness among the refugees and host community.

QRCS and KRCS had earlier signed successful cooperation agreements, such as that of relief for the displaced from Aleppo. Under such agreements, many joint projects were accomplished, inspired by the spirit of fraternity and bilateral historic relations.

