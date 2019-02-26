QRCS, KRCS provide shelter for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

February 26th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), together with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), has launched a humanitarian project to secure convenient and safe shelter for 1,000 Rohingya households (6,000 persons) in Bangladesh.

Co-funded by QRCS and KRCS, the $319,994 project also involves providing nonfood items (NFIs), sanitation facilities, and other basic services at Refugee Camp No. 14, Block No. 18 of Cox's Bazar.

QRCS’s representation office in Bangladesh is coordinating with Bangladesh Red Cross Society (BDRCS), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and local authorities.

Under the first phase, there were installed 50 shelters, solar-powered lampposts for lighting at night, and six environment-friendly public latrines. The refugee camps were already rehabilitated for the monsoon and typhoon season, in order to prevent muddy conglomerates.

Currently, the team are procuring the NFIs, which include cooking fuel (20 liters per household), rugs, seeds, kitchenware, lamps, and sheds. These supplies will be distributed by a delegation from QRCS and KRCS to visit Bangladesh by the end of this month.

Overall, the project is planned to install 1,000 shelters, 51 public latrines, and 20 solar-powered lampposts. Also, a mosque and a school will be built, and passages will be rehabilitated for easy movement at night. Among the distributions are 100 shelter maintenance kits, 2,000 mosquito nets, and cash subsidies.

The project is registered under the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (OCHA) Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). From the inhabitants of the refugee camp, 10 community committees will be formed to follow up with the maintenance and cleaning work.

Earlier this year, a team of QRCS’s representation office a field performed needs assessment to select the beneficiaries. Criteria of selection covered homeless households, the poorest households at totally unlivable shelters, the households with no breadwinner, and the households with disabled persons.

QRCS has a wide range of shelter, food, and relief projects for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Costing more than $3 million, these projects are aimed at meeting their various needs, amid terrible and ongoing conditions.