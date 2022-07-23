QRCS, KRCS provide relief, health support for 834,000 refugees in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

July 23rd, 2022 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh is going on with the project to improve shelter conditions and health care services at the refugee camps of Bangladesh. Since the beginning of the project, the total number of beneficiaries is 834,000 refugees, including 1,200 families (6,000 persons) who benefit from shelter services and 828,000 refugees who benefit from primary health care services and community health activities.

The $3 million project is co-funded by QRCS and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), with support from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. This relief intervention is part of the strategic partnership between the two fellow National Societies, under which many projects have been executed to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable people in Bangladesh and many other countries.

In terms of shelter and nonfood items (NFIs), the construction of shelter units at camps is in progress, with 400 shelters constructed so far. Also, 1,200 NFI kits have been purchased and delivered to the warehouses of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), which would be distributed later to the beneficiaries who received the shelters. At the same time, a public tender is being carried out to construct two mosques at a refugee camp, to help those who have to walk long distances for a mosque.

Regarding health care, the QRCS-run three camp health centers have received, examined, and treated 17,434 patients, with the total number of beneficiaries reaching 49,907. The field awareness raising visits carried out by community health personnel have benefited 84,012 refugees, or 339,853 since the onset of the project.

During the same period, the project has trained 23 health professionals in live response and early warning system. An early warning and response system was designed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance detection of disease outbreaks in emergencies, including in conflict or disaster zones.

Continuing until the end of May 2023, the project’s target is 834,000 beneficiaries from Myanmar refugee and host communities, including 6,000 beneficiaries of shelter services and 828,000 beneficiaries of primary health care services and community health activities.

