QRCS, KRCS improve living conditions for 834,000 persons in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

February 9th, 2022 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh is implementing a project to improve the shelter and health care services at Myanmar refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Executed in cooperation with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the project’s budget is $3 million, co-funded by QRCS and KRCS, with support from Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED). Lasting for two years until the end of May 2023, the project targets a total of 834,000 Myanmar refugees and the locals in the host communities, including 6,000 beneficiaries of shelter and 828,000 beneficiaries of primary health care and community health activities.

The project serves several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as:

Goal No. 3 (Good Health and Well-being),

Goal No. 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and

Goal No. 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The overall objective of the project is to improve the living conditions of, and provide life-saving assistance to, the refugees and public, by (1) securing safe shelter for 1,200 Myanmar refugee families in three phases, (2) meeting their basic non-food needs, (3) constructing two mosques to enable the safe practice of religious rituals and social activities, (4) operating three health centers to provide quality and comprehensive health care for the refugees and poor local families for 18 months, (5) building the capacity of medical and technical personnel of the health centers, (6) promoting health education among the targeted communities, and (7) supporting the referral system to medical centers and specialized hospitals.

Until the date of this report, several activities have been implemented for a total of 173,753 direct beneficiaries, 159,310 of whom benefited from 31,862 awareness-raising visits by community health teams, 14,346 patients benefited from primary health care services, and 97 people benefited from community training activities. This relief intervention falls under the humanitarian partnership between QRCS and KRCS (with support from KFAED), which involves many projects that made a difference in the lives of refugees in Bangladesh.

Having been operating in Bangladesh since 2017, QRCS plays a complementary and supportive role to the humanitarian efforts of the government of Bangladeshi and humanitarian organizations working there, inspired by the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

