QRCS-KRCS delegation visits refugee camps in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

Qatar’s embassy facilitates the humanitarian mission

July 25th, 2022 ― Doha: A joint delegation from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), and the Kuwait Fund for Development completed a five-day field visit to the refugee camps in Bangladesh, to follow up with, and hand over some aid to the beneficiaries of, the project to improve shelter conditions and provide health care at refugee camps of Bangladesh.

The delegation comprised Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, Ola Al-Daoudia, Partnerships Expert at QRCS, Maha Barjas Al-Barjas, Secretary-General of KRCS, Dr. Musaed Rashid Al-Anzi, Advisor to the President of KRCS, Khaled Al-Zaid, Director of Public Relations and Media at KRCS, Aziza Abel, member of the Social Committee at KRCS, Khaled Faisal Al-Khaled, Deputy Director of Operations Department for International Organizations Affairs at Kuwait Fund, Abdul-Razzaq Jamil Al-Sanea, Senior Researcher at Operations Department, and Mohamed Fouad Shuaib, media officer at Media Department.

The objectives of the field trip were to check the progress on the ground; directly monitor the implementation procedures; identify closely the needs of refugees and local community; take part in some activities along with the project’s team; and meet representatives of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and competent authorities.

In the presence of H.E. Seraya bin Ali Al-Qahtani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Bangladesh, BDRCS held a gala dinner to honor the joint delegation of QRCS, KRCS, and Kuwait Fund. The president, Secretary-General, and senior managers of BDRCS took part in the ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of National Societies operating in Bangladesh, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The joint delegation visited Myanmar refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, where they inaugurated shelter units at Camp #16 and met the beneficiaries, who thanked QRCS, KRCS, Kuwait Fund, and BDRCS. The visitors also distributed some nonfood aid kits to the inhabitants.

After that, the delegation visited Camps #12 and 19 to inspect the health centers operated under the project. They met the patients and medical staff and learned about the health services provided for both refugees and the locals. The delegation toured some water and sanitation projects executed by BDRCS at camps, as well as the field hospital deployed by QRCS and KRCS.

The delegation held a coordination meeting with Shah Rezwan Hayat, Commissioner of the Office of Refugee Relief and Repatriation, who appreciated the QRCS-KRCS humanitarian interventions at refugee camps there. The meeting explored potential projects for the benefit of refugees.

In the end of the visit, the delegation held another meeting with BDRCS’s Secretary-General and Director of IFRC’s mission in Dhaka. H.E Mr. Al-Qahtani honored the delegation’s members, in appreciation of their efforts to alleviate the suffering of Myanmar refugees.