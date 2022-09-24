QRCS distributes food parcels to 78,000 beneficiaries in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

September 24th, 2022 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh has distributed diverse food parcels to 15,600 families, or about 78,000 persons, at the camps of refugees and flood-affected people of Sylhet Division, to alleviate their suffering, secure their basic food needs, enhance food security, and create temporary jobs for volunteers and heads of poor and refugee families.

Distributed in coordination with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), the food parcels contained a wide range of basic foodstuffs such as flour, lentils, chickpeas, beans, sugar, salt, spices, milk, and pasta.

The 10-day distributions are part of QRCS’s ongoing humanitarian interventions at Myanmar refugee camps, with a view to improving safe shelter conditions, health care services, and food security among refugees and the host community.

For the fifth year in a row, the Myanmar refugee crisis still affects 889,000 people in southwestern Bangladesh, according to statistics of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). They live at 34 overcrowded camps, with poor houses made of basic materials, and they lack most of the necessary everyday life needs, such as health care, shelter, sewage, and food and nonfood items (NFIs).

QRCS has been working in Bangladesh since 2017, when it deployed a relief delegation to respond to the displacement waves from Myanmar. Then, it established a representation mission in Cox's Bazar, the concentration hub for refugee camps. The mission works to provide different forms of emergency aid for refugees, such as health, food security, shelter, NFIs, water, and sanitation.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.