QRCS distributes food parcels to 42,516 vulnerable people in Bangladesh

April 26th, 2021 ― Doha: Under its Ramadan Campaign 1442 A.H., Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is executing its Ramadan Iftar project in Bangladesh, which is aimed at securing Iftar food provisions for 7,086 families, or 42,516 displaced and poor people.

Together with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), QRCS’s representation mission in Bangladesh is distributing food parcels to Myanmar refugees in Cox’s Bazaar, as well as poor local families in Dhaka and Rajshahi. To date, 2,056 food parcels have been distributed, containing dates, vegetable oil, rice, salt, sugar, and chickpeas. Each parcel lasts for 10 days.

The distributions will continue over the coming days to reach the target number of beneficiaries.

QRCS’s Ramadan Iftar is being implemented in 19 countries: Palestine (Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza), Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Lebanon, Iraq, Bangladesh, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kosovo, Albania, Mali, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mongolia, and Chad.

With the donations of charity payers in Qatar, over 242,500 poor people will find food during the holy month of Ramadan, as diverse parcels of local food staples will be distributed to meet the needs of poor and displaced families over the month of fasting.

