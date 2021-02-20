QRCS delivers food aid to 42,000 refugees in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

February 20th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed Phase 1 of its Warm Winter 2021 project in Bangladesh.

In cooperation with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), QRCS’s representation mission in Bangladesh distributed food parcels containing local food staples like sugar, salt, vegetable oil, chickpeas, lentils, and spices, to 8,150 families (or 42,550 persons) at Camp#13 and Camp#14.

These distributions will help to alleviate the suffering of the refugees from Myanmar and meet their food needs during the cold winter. In Phase 2 of the project, nonfood winterization kits will be distributed, each containing a jacket, cotton clothes, winter shoes, socks, hat, scarf, gloves, and blanket.

Under the theme of Dignity Is Priceless, QRCS is proceeding with its Warm Winter campaign, which seeks to distribute winterization and food aid to ensure warmth for, and protect the dignity of, 45,270 families, totaling 272,880 beneficiaries, in 15 countries (Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Kyrgyzstan).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.