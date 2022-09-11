QRCS concludes medical convoy to Bangladesh [EN/AR]

September 11th , 2022 ― Doha: The general surgery medical convoy delegation deployed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to Bangladesh have returned to Doha. They successfully performed 247 medical examinations and 52 major surgeries for refugees and the local community of Cox's Bazar.

The delegation comprised Dr. Jawhara Hamad Saif Al-Qahtani (resident doctor), Dr. Ambika Anand (Senior Consultant), Dr. Suhail Mohamed Gamal Ahmed (Anesthesia Consultant), Dr. Hassan Salem Baghazal (Senior Consultant), Dr. Sayed Mohamed Ali (Senior Consultant), Soha Hassan Ali (Nurse), and Dr. Izzedeen Gaafar (Medical Convoys Program Coordinator at QRCS’s Relief and International Development Division).

The seven-day mission was hosted by the Teknaf General Hospital, with surgical interventions in the specialties of general surgery, pediatric surgery, urology, and cancer surgery. The medical staff of the hospital took part in the procedures. QRCS’s representation office in Bangladesh secured all the necessary surgical supplies and medical consumables and equipment.

On the last day of the medical convoy, the delegation examined the patients currently receiving post-operative care to check on their health conditions, give them medical advice, and hand over their medical reports to the hospital’s medical personnel for follow-up.

During the closing ceremony, the delegation received an honorary shield from the hospital’s management, in recognition of their volunteering to provide surgical services for poor patients.

The delegation visited the QRCS-operated field hospital at the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar, which is part of a project to improve shelter conditions and health care services for refugees, in partnership with Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS). They inspected the facility’s medical services and logistical and human resources, to ensure its capacity to host surgical interventions in the future.

The delegation held a meeting with representatives of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Cox's Bazar, who thanked them for their efforts to help the patients from poor and refugee families, wishing that future medical convoys would last longer.

They also commended QRCS’s key humanitarian role in Bangladesh, through shelter, health care, and food security projects for the benefit of refugees and the host community. It was suggested that QRCS would expand the scope of its health interventions to cover maternal and child health, extend the duration of the field hospital operation project, and contribute to medical education programs in Bangladesh.

Dr. Ahmed, head of the medical delegation, appreciated BDRCS’s support and facilitations, which helped them a lot in their successful mission.

The Embassy of Qatar in Bangladesh provided every form of support for the mission. They facilitated entry and departure procedures at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and they were timely updated by QRCS’s about the progress of the mission.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.