QRCS builds WASH capacity for better Bangladesh refugee camp management [EN/AR]

March 17th, 2020 ― Doha: As part of the ongoing efforts by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to improve the living conditions of the refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh, as well as the host communities, it has worked to build the capacity of local personnel and volunteers.

In cooperation with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), QRCS representation mission in Bangladesh held a workshop for 30 trainees from BDRCS, partner National Societies, and refugee camp managers of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

The workshop discussed the WASH operational challenges, achievements made by the Movement actors, including QRCS, and the way ahead to remove obstacles.

At the same time, a three-day Community-Based Health and First Aid (CBHFA) training course was co-organized by QRCS and the Japanese Red Cross Society. The event was attended by 15 volunteers and community health workers from the medical centers operated by QRCS at the refugee camps.

QRCS has a training plan co-implemented with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to qualify community health workers at the health facilities.

The training focuses on many aspects in relation to the health care service provided for the refugees, to ensure proper knowledge of what to do in terms of community health and first aid.

Among the topics covered by the courses are the concept of sanitation in emergency, cultural and ideological differences in health and hygiene practices, health education and hygiene promotion, and basic components of hygiene in emergency as defined by IFRC.

Also, the trainees are introduced to how to identify community health issues and target groups, mechanisms of data collection and reporting, analysis of motivation to transform negative behavior into positive behavior, how to set hygiene goals, good planning, and how to deal with epidemics.

They learn about basic nutrition, family control, and psychological support. Capacity-building is a main parameter of the foreign relief strategy of QRCS, driven by a long-term vision of helping local communities to reach quick recovery, self-dependency, stronger resilience to emergency, and maximized sustainable development impact for humanitarian interventions.