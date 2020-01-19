QRCS, BDRCS distribute food aid to 3,220 refugee families in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

January 19th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in cooperation with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), has recently delivered food parcels for 3,220 families displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Under a winterization aid project, QRCS’s representation mission in Bangladesh distributed parcels of basic food staples like lentils, chickpeas, beans, semolina, sugar, salt, and vegetable oil.

These distributions covered around 16,000 refugees at Camp No. 14 (Hakimpara).

As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between QRCS and BDRCS, an initial needs assessment was conducted to select the poorest families with older persons, female breadwinners, orphans, or special needs.

A few months ago, around 9,000 blankets were distributed by QRCS’s representation mission in the metropolitan city of Rajshahi.

The 3-day distributions constituted Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 would distribute nonfood items (NFIs) like blankets, clothes, straw mats, etc. to hundreds of poor families in different parts of the country.

At a total cost of QR 1.5 million ($410,959), the project is planned to help 16,190 poor families and refugees in Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur, where abject poverty combines with scarce food resources and heavy rain to severely affect the mainly farming families.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), every day there are over 60 new births among the refugees. Humanitarian agencies are unable to meet the needs of refugees in all areas. Also, the local communities need more winterization aid such as straw mats, blankets, and warm clothes.

The project is designed to help the poorest families to withstand the too cold weather, reduce the health risks resulting from freezing temperatures in remote areas, secure food provisions and NFIs for some 8,000 locales and refugees.

Nearly 200 BDRCS volunteers earned money from working as day labor in the field assessment and distribution processes.

Phase 2 would involve the distribution of NFI baskets, each containing a blanket, a mattress, two male and female scarves, two straw mats, and any other items found necessary in the needs assessment.

