Qatar charity’s 2019 international partnerships valued at over 16 million dollar

The cooperation and partnership agreements signed during 2019 between Qatar Charity, international humanitarian organizations, and the United Nations agencies amounted to more than 60 million Qatari riyals. The projects funded by Qatar being were valued at $12 million, while the projects implemented by Qatar Charity, with the funding from international organizations were estimated at more than $4 million.

Cooperation Agreements

Qatar Charity has signed 11 cooperation agreements with international organizations and United Nations agencies to fund several international projects, including six cooperation agreements with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The agreements came to support the rehabilitation of long-term accommodation centers for internally displaced people (IDP) in Iraq, contribute to providing basic assistance to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, help internally displaced returnee families in Yemen, provide drinking water, improve the standards of living of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and extend multipurpose cash assistance to internally displaced Iraqi families.

Qatar Charity has also signed two cooperation agreements with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to fund comprehensive relief projects in Malawi in response to the Cyclone Idai, as well as, to improve access to health care services for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Qatar Charity has also signed an agreement with the World Food Program (WFP) to implement a child and women nutrition project in two provinces of Yemen, which was jointly funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity. It has also signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UN Agencies

The value of funding international organizations by Qatar Charity amounted to more than $4 million in 2019 to implement relief projects in Turkey, Niger, Pakistan and Somalia. These international organizations include the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the START NETWORK.

Qatar Charity has implemented several projects funded by FAO, WFP, UNICEF, UNHCR, and other international organizations.

Strategic Cooperation

It is worth noting that Qatar Charity’s cooperation with UN and international organizations started as of 1997, and it enhanced this collaboration by signing 77 cooperation agreements in many fields over the past 22 years, with a total value exceeding 76 million US dollars.

These agreements included strategic cooperation and collaboration in various fields of humanitarian and development work, such as relief, resettlement of the displaced, livelihoods, water, sanitation, logistic cooperation, food, agriculture, food security, health, social welfare, exchange of experts, and resource mobilization.

Many countries including Palestine, Somalia, Pakistan, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Niger, Syria, and Bangladesh, benefited from these projects implemented under this cooperation.

The partnership between UNHCR and Qatar Charity has witnessed the signing of the largest number of agreements, as Qatar Charity has signed 32 cooperation and partnership pacts with UNHCR to finance humanitarian projects for the benefit of the displaced and refugees.

The QC4HCR, a collaborative initiative, is one of the most significant agreements, which was signed in 2018 to co-ordinate partnership and co-operation between Qatar Charity and UNHCR to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian action with a view to achieving their common humanitarian goals.

This cooperation included several projects for the displaced and refugees in Iraq and Yemen, in addition to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.