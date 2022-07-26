Qatar Charity installs Dental Unit in Bangladesh

Qatar Charity equipped a complete `Dental Unit’ in Teknaf Upazila Health Complex in Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh that will benefit 10,000 vulnerable people including Rohingya refugees.

The unit has been equipped with a dental chair, stool, lighting, hydric box, aspiration, cuspidor, and other elements.

Recently, Qatar Charity inaugurated the dental unit where Mr. Saidur Rahman, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry said:" Vulnerable people will get more benefits from this dental service in Teknaf Upazila Health Complex and it is a great support for the community".

He added:" A great thanks to Qatar Charity, I hope Qatar Charity will continue its operation in the health sector to fill the urgent gap with equipment and other essentials".

Dr. Tito Chandra Shil, Teknaf Upazila Health & Family Planning officer Said:" as the health complex is located near Rohingya camps, referred refugee patients will get the advantage through the dental unit, which has the services of pediatric dental procedures ".

thanks, and gratitude

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and pleasure in getting dental treatment from the health complex.

Mr. Chad Miasaid: "there are no modern dental treatment facilities in this health complex before, we had to go far away to get treatment It’s great news for the villagers that the treatment is available now".