Qatar Charity continues to provide food aid to Rohingya refugees

Qatar Charity continues to provide relief aid to Rohingya refugees in the camp set up for refugees on the island of Basinshahr in Bangladesh, to provide them with food security, as it distributed food baskets and gas cylinders, and 2,500 people benefited from this aid.

This aid coincides with the increase in the number of refugees in the camp, as 963 refugees were transferred from Cox's Bazar camps to Basanshahar Island. This assistance was coordinated with the Office of the UNHCR in Bangladesh.

thanks, and gratitude

The camp official, Mr. Sajid Chanda, praised Qatar Charity's role in providing them with food security and thanked the philanthropists in Qatar for helping the refugees and providing them with food security under the difficult conditions they live in.

For his part, Muhammad Nour (one of the beneficiaries of the aid) thanked the philanthropists in Qatar and Qatar Charity and said: "It is our pleasure today that we regularly receive food aid from Qatar Charity."

Soveira, a mother of four, said: “My family and I depend on the aid provided by Qatar Charity because we have nothing, and we have no income. I thank Qatar Charity for making our lives easier by providing the necessary food and all the necessities of life for us.”

It is worth noting that last year, Qatar Charity provided the necessary relief to Rohingya refugees in the Basinshahr region, benefiting 12,989 refugees through the Rohingya Relief Program.

While the total number of beneficiaries in all refugee camps implemented by Qatar Charity last year in Bangladesh amounted to more than 122,000 Rohingya refugees.