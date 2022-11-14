Qatar Charity builds social housing for needy families in Bangladesh

To provide a decent life for poor and homeless families, Qatar Charity continues the process of building housing units for them in Sanamganj, one of the northeastern provinces of Bangladesh.

These housing units are in two buildings, each one consists of six floors.

It is expected that the construction of the two buildings will be completed by the middle of next year, for 5 million Qatari riyals, and it is expected that 48 families will benefit from them.

Economic Empowerment Project

According to the construction plan, each floor of the two buildings will contain four apartments. Each apartment consists of two bedrooms, a hall, a dining room, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a balcony.

Qatar Charity is not satisfied with providing adequate shelter for these people but will also provide the beneficiary families with agricultural land as part of the implementation of the economic empowerment program so that they can find a stable source of livelihood for them.

Mrs. Nahid Hassan Khan, a local official in Madhyanagar Upazila, thanked Qatar Charity and said: "This is a great initiative by Qatar Charity for homeless families. We hope that this project will end soon and through it, happiness will return to the lives of poor families."

It is worth noting that in the past five years, Qatar Charity has implemented about 50 housing projects, benefiting more than 250 needy families in Bangladesh.