PSEA Network - Covid-19 Tip Sheet

The present Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh presents challenges for all actors operating in the Rohingya response. These challenges include, inter alia, restrictions of movement, restrictions in telecommunication and network systems, restrictions in travels, restricted access to the camp with the exception of essential and/or critical services, remote supervision of staff in the field. In this environment, the risk of sexual exploitation and abuse may increase, and regular reporting channels may be lacking or absent. It is paramount that organizations at this time continue spreading the message that aid is free. This document is intended to provide guidance to PSEA Network members to ensure that prevention and response mechanisms are in place throughout this challenging period.