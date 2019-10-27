27 Oct 2019

Providing Non-food Items Using the Restricted Voucher Method – Technical Guidance

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (833.49 KB)

1. Introduction

In a global context, non-food Items (NFIs) are typically issued to households either in kind or by use of a restricted voucher method. This document provides guidance for partners considering Shelter/NFI distribution for Rohingya refugees via restricted vouchers (note: the Bangladesh authorities do not generally permit cash as a form of assistance in this context). It sets out a proposed list of NFIs and details how voucher values are adjusted for household size. The key aims of this guidance are:

  1. Assist partners to direct their NFIs responses with sensitivity to the context.

  2. Ensure consultation of women, girls, men and boys, including all vulnerable groups, on their NFI needs, and provide refugees with freedom of choice when selecting NFIs.

  3. Ensure the Do No Harm principle1 is prioritised during voucher distributions.

  4. Definition of Non-food Items Non-food items, in the context of this guidance, are defined as household items not intended for personal hygiene. For information on personal hygiene items, the WASH Sector should be consulted.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.