Providing Non-food Items Using the Restricted Voucher Method – Technical Guidance

1. Introduction

In a global context, non-food Items (NFIs) are typically issued to households either in kind or by use of a restricted voucher method. This document provides guidance for partners considering Shelter/NFI distribution for Rohingya refugees via restricted vouchers (note: the Bangladesh authorities do not generally permit cash as a form of assistance in this context). It sets out a proposed list of NFIs and details how voucher values are adjusted for household size. The key aims of this guidance are: