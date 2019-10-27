Providing Non-food Items Using the Restricted Voucher Method – Technical Guidance
1. Introduction
In a global context, non-food Items (NFIs) are typically issued to households either in kind or by use of a restricted voucher method. This document provides guidance for partners considering Shelter/NFI distribution for Rohingya refugees via restricted vouchers (note: the Bangladesh authorities do not generally permit cash as a form of assistance in this context). It sets out a proposed list of NFIs and details how voucher values are adjusted for household size. The key aims of this guidance are:
Assist partners to direct their NFIs responses with sensitivity to the context.
Ensure consultation of women, girls, men and boys, including all vulnerable groups, on their NFI needs, and provide refugees with freedom of choice when selecting NFIs.
Ensure the Do No Harm principle1 is prioritised during voucher distributions.
Definition of Non-food Items Non-food items, in the context of this guidance, are defined as household items not intended for personal hygiene. For information on personal hygiene items, the WASH Sector should be consulted.