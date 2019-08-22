22 Aug 2019

Prottasha Project Updates (July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.78 MB)

Monthly Update July 2019

  • EU ambassador along with EU delegation and British High commissioner visited Khulna 17 July to 19 July 2019 to observe the activities and impact of Prottasha project. They visited a beneficiary’s home, attended a meeting with field offcer, saw the IPT show, joined district coordination meeting and visited reintegration service center (RSC) in Khulna.

  • Successfully held a district workshop at Shariatpur on 31 July on reintegration and awareness on safe migration. With the objective to sensitize and raise awareness on reintergation services, safe migration and remittance management, the workshop brought together relevant stakeholders including government and non-government actors, CSOs, returnees and their families and host communities.

