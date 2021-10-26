Protection Working Group Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh: Protection Sector Anti-Trafficking Dashboard (as of August 2021)

Anti-Trafficking Working Group (ATWG)

Human trafficking in the Rohingya refugee context continues to be reported, with many Rohingya victims drawn into forced labor situations in Bangladesh. The number of incidents reported spiked in May 2021, and have generally been higher in 2021 than 2020. The total number of incidents affect about 20% more women than men, and the majority of victims are middle aged. Though boat movements, especially towards Malaysia remain a concern, the majority of the incidents reported take place within Bangladesh. Trafficking for labor exploitation remains the primary type of incident.