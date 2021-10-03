Bangladesh + 1 more
Protection Working Group Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh: Protection Sector Anti-Trafficking Dashboard (as of July 2021)
Anti-Trafficking Working Group (ATWG)
Human trafficking continues to be reported despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with many Rohingya victims drawn into forced labor situations in Bangladesh. The number of incidents reported has seen a general upward trend in the first half of 2021 with the highest number of incidents reported in May. The total number of incidents involves slightly higher number of women than men. Forced labor remains the primary type of incident.