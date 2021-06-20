Protection Working Group Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh: Protection Sector Anti-Trafficking Dashboard (as of May 2021)

Anti-Trafficking Working Group (ATWG)

The ATWG leads a collective strategy to prevent and respond to human trafficking and smuggling in Cox’s Bazar. ATWG members implement activities in line with a joint workplan developed in accordance with the Government’s National Plan of Action on Trafficking, including prevention of trafficking through awareness raising, ensuring access to protection services for victims of trafficking, and capacity building of partners and authorities through technical guidance and training.

Latest Developments

Human trafficking continues to be reported despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with many Rohingya victims in forced labour situations in Bangladesh. Notably, the number of incidents reported increased since February, with higher numbers of Rohingya men and primarily labour exploitation.

The dashboard reflects data about the different mode of transportation and from where someone was recruited. Increasing attempts of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi migrants to travel by boat across the Andaman Sea towards Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar were reported in May, some of which were rescued by the Bangladeshi authorithies. Government of Bangladesh announced a nationwide lockdown and the various restrictions on 5 April due to COVID-19 pandemic, which further prevented larger scale Anti-Trafficking awareness-raising sessions. Due to COVID-19 challenges and lockdown, ATWG discussed the alternative techniques to continue outreach activities including awareness-raising through interactive voice recording (IVR) or audio and video messages through radio broadcasting and the websites.