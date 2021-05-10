Bangladesh + 1 more
Protection Working Group Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh: Protection Sector Anti-Trafficking Dashboard (as of March 2021)
Anti-Trafficking Working Group (ATWG)
The ATWG leads a collective strategy to prevent and respond to human trafficking and smuggling in Cox’s Bazar. ATWG members implement activities in line with a joint workplan developed in accordance with the Government’s National Plan of Action on Trafficking, including prevention of trafficking through awareness raising, ensuring access to protection services for victims of trafficking, and capacity building of partners and authorities through technical guidance and training.