Protection - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 10th May, 2018

Recognizing the important role played by the host community in contributing to refugees’ protection, protection partners have planned several activities in the host community, as part of their JRP strategy.

These activities include: quick impact multisectoral projects; community-based interventions in vicinity of settlements (primarily in the area of mediation/conflict resolution facilitation with communities and local government); system strengthening support for government institutions, including capacity building; police support; expansion of psychosocial support and case management services for affected children; expansion of GBV case management and psychosocial support services; and, engagement and empowerment programming targeting women and girls.

▪ Logistical support is provided to the police and supports the RRRC in strengthening refugee response management and outreach as well as to mitigate the impact of the response on local social services.

▪ Community-based activities of quick impact, which seek to put host communities at the centre and have a short implementation period covering a wide range of interventions across several sectors including protection, health, education, water, sanitation and social and physical infrastructure.

▪ To promote social cohesion and support the negatively affected households near the camps and settlements, the ‘Targeting Ultra Poor Graduation Model’ is being implemented for the host communities.

This programming will be a two-year time bound intervention with a multidimensional approach designed to uplift 2,000 ultra-poor households into sustainable livelihoods.

▪ 33 popular theatre shows are supported across Teknaf and Uhkia with approximately 10,660 attendees to spread messages of tolerance, resilience and cohesion.

▪ A protection hotline covers both Bangladeshi and Rohingya communities, 32 trainings of community volunteers, 6 women’s groups established and a referral mechanism, and, transportation vouchers (686 were provided until now).

▪ Support to district authorities is planned, in particular the DC office, Upazila and Union level Development Coordination Committees, and, Women Development Forum to address social risks, support social cohesion, and, rehabilitate infrastructure for service delivery and community security in host communities in Ukhia and Teknaf.

▪ The Child Protection Sub-Sector (CP SS) partners are reaching Bangladeshi host communities through social mobilization, community engagement and entertainment education on key child health and protection concerns, including child marriage, child labour, corporal punishment and birth registration. In one of these multi-media campaign reached 2,000,000 people in Cox’s Bazar District on ending child marriage.

▪ Psychosocial support has been provided to 26,321 children in host communities through 30 CFS. Over 80 adolescent clubs have been operational in host communities reaching 3,945 adolescents with life skills and recreational activities in the clubs in Rajapalong and Palongkhali Union in Ukhiya and Hnila union in Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

▪ Partnering with the Department of Social Services to strengthen case management services for both Bangladeshi and Rohingya children in host communities. So far 50 social workers were trained and deployed.

▪ As part of Strengthen the role of the community (CBCPC) to address CP issues – monitoring, referrals & response, at least 71 adults were trained in child protection and 820 adults have reached by awareness sessions in 30 community-based child protections amongst the host community.

▪ Under the JRP, a total of 6 partner organizations are supported to conduct service provision in Bangladeshi communities with target 54,000.

▪ At least 2,713 of the 139,057 individuals accessing GBV response and prevention services since March 2017 are Bangladeshi nationals (2062 women, 651 girls).