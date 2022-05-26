Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse - End of Year Report 2021

This document aims to provide a snapshot of the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA)

Network’s achievements in Cox’s Bazar in 2021 to prevent, mitigate, and respond to SEA incidents in the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh. The achievements outlined below are aligned with the four objectives in the 2021 PSEA Network Strategy and Action Plan for Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Objective 1: To build the capacities of humanitarian actors to prevent and respond to SEA incidents

Objective 2: To raise awareness on PSEA, and effectively communicate to refugees the Zero Tolerance Policy on SEA

Objective 3: To build effective community-based complaint mechanisms and SEA complaint referral pathways

Objective 4: To ensure leadership and coordination of PSEA interventions