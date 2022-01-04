Protection Sector Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh: Site Management and Development Programs - Tips for Protection Mainstreaming

The contents for this Tip Sheet are formulated to compliment the Protection Mainstreaming Tip Sheet for camp coordination developed by the Global Protection Cluster and to adapt the information to the context of the Cox Bazar humanitarian response. In developing this document, the Protection Coordination Team and Site Management and Development Protection Mainstreaming Focal Points, in consultation with the Protection Working Group Task Team, primarily revised and endorsed the document. The document will further be shared with SMSD Sector when revisions are considered so that technical aspects relevant to SMSD are taken into considerations.

This tip sheet is divided into three sections, representing the four key elements of Protection Mainstreaming. The content is not meant to be exhaustive but presents examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the integration of protection principles in the delivery of humanitarian assistance, more specifically within the interventions of the Site Management and Site Development (SMSD) Sector. SMSD is an integral component of protection and assistance to populations affected by humanitarian emergencies.

The actions described are relevant in proactive and reactive protection mainstreaming approaches for new projects and fully fledged projects respectively. In new projects the actions should be considered during: -assessment, project design, implementation, and monitoring stages of the project cycle, and in fully fledged projects the actions should guide cautious implementation and monitoring. Some actions can be sensitive by nature or may need to be referred to Protection focal points at the camp level or to the protection sector in Cox’s Bazar.

This Protection Mainstreaming Tip Sheet aims to provide sector-specific measures to ensure that protection principles and standards are recognized and reflected in SMSD Sector responses. Below are practical protection recommendations pertinent to prioritizing safety and dignity, including avoiding harm, facilitating meaningful access, and ensuring accountability and participatory approaches with the community.