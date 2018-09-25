Protection Needs and Trends Assessment For Refugee and Host Communities in Teknaf Sub-district

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Teknaf peninsula fluctuates between periods of intense water scarcity, exacerbated by prolonged dry seasons, and inundation during monsoon season. As a sub-district, its economy is defined by fishing, salt production and agriculture. Its isolation from Cox’s Bazar and Ukhiya subdistrict is apparent both geographically and through lack of numerous governmental, infrastructural and security resources. In addition, the largescale latest influx of Rohingya since August 2017 has led to myriad concerns over the safety and security of the population in Teknaf.

Seeking to understand the dynamics and drivers of these protection threats and risks and to identify entry points and possible strategies to engagement, a group of UN and NGOs convened to conduct an assessment. Chief among their tasks was to understand the differential vulnerabilities and protection issues being faced at households and at a communal level within and across the different unions, and population demographics e.g. Bangladeshi host communities, Rohingya refugee, minority groups and in homogenous and mixed areas.

This report sets out some of the core protection trends that characterize the Teknaf sub-district.

The findings are organized around the four key protection principles that guide protection interventions and best practice in humanitarian response: 1. Safety and Dignity; 2. Meaningful Access; 3. Accountability; and Participation. The report is organized along these lines to provide clear markers for areas of risk and engagement.

Overall the assessment highlights the need for: a) ensuring a coherent and clear strategy of engagement in Teknaf that is an inter-agency effort utilizing capacities, expertise and resources of different protection actors given the scale and complexity of the issues; b) standalone protection interventions need to be scaled up; and c) protection must be mainstreamed across all humanitarian interventions to maximize positive coping of affected populations.

Safety and Dignity

High occurrence, fear and risk of: Gender Based Violence (GBV); human trafficking; drug use, smuggling and crimes; inter- communal disputes which overall has increased the vulnerability of communities to both physical and psychosocial risks.

Dearth of effective and dedicated case management targeting drug addiction.

Growing tensions between host community and refugee communities related to access and use of land, perceived and actual disparities in aid distribution and access to public services, broader resource competition and perceptions of power.

Meaningful Access

Barriers to access to information, services and assistance are characterized by the lack of outdoor lightening, lack of safe spaces and fear of physical, sexual and gender-based violence.

Lack of civil documentation, cultural barriers, security and administrative restrictions are reported as hindrances to free movement in the community.

Social and cultural norms shape the restrictions on women and girls in the community including to the WASH facilities during the day and increasing their risk of physical safety by accessing WASH facilities at night or open defecation.

Capacities of communities to participate in own decision-making and access choice around access to shelter, food, water and sanitation, health and education due to limited livelihoods and cash-based interventions.

Accountability

Host community and refugees report significant challenges in accessing reliable, acceptable and effective forms of informal and formal access to justice mechanisms which remains marred by lack of resources and capacities at a sub district level. Despite efforts of international support to address this the gap militates against proper protection of rights and remedy for grave harm.

Information dissemination remains weak especially around awareness and understanding of risks associated, inter alia, with early marriage, emergency preparedness, and trafficking.

Participation

Participation of women and girls, and vulnerable persons in community governance mechanisms and structures are critical to enable people to claim their rights and adequately inform decision-making at a local level.

Strategies around inclusion and participation remain limited and current practices reify exclusive and elite social norms.

With regards to interventions there was a clear need to ensure that humanitarian protection actors effectively advocate for and support: