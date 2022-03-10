Protection Monitoring Report, January 26, 2022 - February 25, 2022

INTRODUCTION

The IRC has been working in Bangladesh since 2018 on programming focused on preventing and responding to violence against the most vulnerable groups. Our high-impact programs are designed based on the best available evidence to achieve measurable improvements in the lives of those we serve. The IRC considers the protection risks that any group of people forced to flee might face. Thus, uses age, gender, and diversity mainstreaming principles to determine the risks, incidents of vulnerability of the Rohingya refugees that ultimately will serve to inform effective responses. This report presents the findings from the data collection conducted between 26 January -25 February 2022.

The International Rescue Committee’s (IRC’s) Protection Monitoring System (PMS) is anchored on international standards and internal guidelines on protection monitoring. It’s aimed at producing timely as well as evidence-based analysis of protection issues, incidents, and trends in Rohingya refugee camps, to inform the development of protection interventions and humanitarian assistance. The PMS consists of protection monitoring conducted at community, and Household levels through structured Key Informant Interview (KII), HH interview, Focus Group Discussion (FGD), and observation. The IRC’s PMS follows an area-based approach, which means that findings primarily relate to the protection landscape in camps where the refugees were interviewed and inclusive of all population groups in those camps. The IRC continued with the process of collecting, verifying, and analyzing data and information to identify rights violations, and protection risks in the following camps: - 1 East, 1 West, 15, 16 in Ukhia, and 21 in Teknaf.

Methodologies Used

During the reporting period, the IRC employed a twin truck approach: - generated primary data using KII, HH, FGD, and observation; and complemented the data with analysis from information management systems (GBVIMS, and CPIMS). The IRC conducted a total of 123 KIIs of which 26% was with Rohingya Refugees, 16% with community leaders, as well as with health workers. A total of 222 protection concerns from 187 HH visits, and two-way communication were registered. IRC protection monitoring team conducted 27 FGDs (12 FGDs with women and 15 with men with a total of 131 respondents).

IRC used three categories of FGDs (i.e., Part 1: GBV, CP, General Protection, and data privacy, (11); Part 2: Social cohesion, Refugee movement and relocation (7); and Part 3: Access to services and safety (10) Besides, complementary data from the GBVIMS and CPIMS was incorporated in the report to add to the analysis of the protection concerns from the 5 camps.