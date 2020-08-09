Protection COVID-19 Report, April 2020

Key advocacy points

Since the outbreak is a pandemic of global concern which does not discriminate between different communities, advocate for refugees to be included in national plans, including quarantine or other measures instituted by the government in a non-discriminatory manner; ensuring their access to critical services in line with the “Do no Harm” and “Leave No one Behind” principles.

Advocate to ensure that measures in place in preparedness and response plans do not unduly affect freedom of movement, the right to access territory and seek asylum, and that there is no refoulement based on real or perceived fears of transmission.

Continue to urge safe and predictable landing procedures in order to ensure access to humanitarian assistance, save lives, and ensure proper quarantine and medical procedures to safeguard public health for refugees and host communities alike. in line with the 2016 Bali Declaration as well as ASEAN pledges to protect the most vulnerable.

Advise sectors to ensure protection mainstreaming across the planning areas, in particular respect for ‘do no harm’ and AGD principles; including persons with specific needs in the planning. Advocate for partners to continue to have access in order to provide critical services, including for the most vulnerable in line with the principles of ‘leaving no one behind’.

Take appropriate protection measures and advocate for access to critical protection services; including Child Protection and GBV, as well as critical services for the most vulnerable as per national plan on Covid-19 and technical guidance on mitigating measures against discrimination/social stigma and ensuring confidentiality.

Development of COVID-19 response plans should place communities at the center of the response, ensure accountability to affected populations and be founded on human rights principles.

Resume effective and predictable telecommunications to facilitate the protection response and ensure critical assistance can be provided in a timely manner in order to facilitate referral pathways for identified cases.