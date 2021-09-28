Protection considerations and guidelines for Porters

to carry assistance from the distribution centres to shelters in all those cases where the persons cannot carry the received items of humanitarian assistance. These cases can be: older persons, disabled persons, chronically sick persons, the sick and the wounded, female headed households with many children, pregnant women, lactating women, child headed households, child carers, as well as persons affected by the fasting during the month of Ramadan who may find themselves with not enough energy and strength to carry all the received materials to their shelter.