Protecting Rohingya Refugees in Asia – towards a coordinated regional approach (30 Nov 2021)

PROJECT OVERVIEW: Protecting Rohingya Refugees in Asia (PRRiA) is a two-year is a two-year initiative funded by the European Union’s Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO) launched in mid-2021 to address protection risks and needs of Rohingya refugees in Southeast Asia. The joint project of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), the Asia Displacement Solutions Platform (ADSP), the Mixed Migration Center (MMC) and Geutanyoë Foundation combines evidence-based research, programmatic and advocacy expertise to inform integrated regional protection responses in support of Rohingya refugees as the world’s largest stateless population and fourth largest group of refugees. PRRiA targets 54 local, 20 international, and 27 regional organisations with a particular focus on Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.