Process Learning from UN-OCHA 2020 Monsoon Anticipatory Action Pilot in Bangladesh - September 2020 | Emilie Gettliffe

Introduction

In 2018, the Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF), the financing arm of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) explored anticipatory action funding to complement traditional humanitarian response functions.

This resulted in the design of pilot projects to strengthen evidence on its benefits in reducing human suffering, loss of life, and the cost of response, and to understand and develop CERF’s role.

The first pilot launched in Somalia for drought in the fall of 2019. The second was endorsed for flooding in Bangladesh in July 2020, and a third is under development for drought in Ethiopia (with possible future pilots in Malawi and Chad).

The 2020 Monsoon anticipatory action pilot in Bangladesh, along with the two others, offers three ways to enhance global learning on the benefits and challenges of anticipatory action: