Proceedings of the Stakeholders’ Meeting – 2022 Multi-hazard Preparedness, Anticipatory Action, and Response in Cox’s Bazar

BACKGROUND

Cox’s Bazar, one of the coastal districts of Bangladesh, is highly exposed to multi-hazards including high winds and storm surges of cyclonic storms making landfall on the Chattogram coast, monsoon rains, summer storms, and inclement weather caused by depressions in the Bay of Bengal. The camp settlements which are hosting more than 900,000 displaced Rohingya people from Rakhine state since 2017, has become vulnerable to soil erosions, landslides, and flashfloods especially during monsoon season due to hill-cutting, deforestation and interruption to natural setting. Torrential rainfall causes disruption of road access, shelter and asset losses, and additional barriers for refugees to access services.

Addressing these, humanitarian community jointly with Government actors feel the need of taking harmonized strategy to facilitate effective preparedness for enhancing community readiness to respond to disasters. In line with this, since the beginning of the massive influx in Cox’s Bazar, BDRCS, IFRC, UNDP and ISCG together with the Government of Bangladesh have jointly been organizing several periodic pre-disaster consultation meetings among stakeholders with the aim to ensure harmonized and collective efforts on multihazard preparedness and response across the camp and host communities capitalizing the formal cyclone season in Bangladesh.

With the growing needs, changes of context and nature of the disasters brought also by the effects of changing climate, the focus of the stakeholders’ meeting has shifted more to strengthening multi-hazard risk management incorporating anticipatory actions that would reduce the loss and damage and mitigate potential impacts of multi-hazard risks in camp settlements and host communities of Cox’s Bazar.

Looking at the broader Disaster Risk Management (DRM) intervention and coordination perspective, the overall objective of the event is to facilitate an enhanced coordination platform for the key DRM stakeholders working in the camp and host communities of Cox’s Bazar in order to discuss and capture the collective efforts of the government and humanitarian actors in strengthening multi-hazard risk management (DRM) portfolio in Cox’s Bazar.

The specific objectives are:

▪ Understanding the specific objective (no. 5) of Joint Response Plan (JRP) that entails broader Disaster Risk Management (DRM) efforts in Cox’s Bazar including camp settlements and adjacent host community areas.

▪ Strengthening Disaster Risk Management (DRM) coordination mechanism in camp settlements through sharing the approved “Guideline for Disaster Management Committee (DMC) in Camp Settlements’’.

▪ Updating district wide Disaster Risk Management (DRM) efforts in Cox’s Bazar.

The Stakeholders’ Meeting was presided by the Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR). The Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), Deputy Commissioner (DC), Head of Refugee Cell (MoDMR), Director (Administration) of Cyclone Preparedness Programme, Head of Operation of PMO-BDRCS and Head of Sub-Delegation- IFRC and the representative of ISCG Principal Coordinator have shared the podium with the MoDMR Secretary in the event. Besides, the diverse group of external stakeholders directly involved in the Disaster Risk Management portfolio including government, humanitarian institutions from UN, I/NGOs, and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement (RCRC) partners were present in the stakeholders’ meeting. Please see Annex ll for the detailed information on the stakeholders involved in the meeting.